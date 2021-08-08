Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SRRA traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,764. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a market cap of $223.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.02. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

In other news, CEO Stephen George Dilly purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $89,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SRRA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

