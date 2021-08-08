Simon Property Group Acquisition (NYSE:SPGS) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 33,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 34,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simon Property Group Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 213,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of Simon Property Group Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simon Property Group Acquisition Holdings, Inc intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

