SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.24 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $210.69 million and $4.93 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000541 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00054357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015417 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.32 or 0.00842910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00101665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00040154 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 999,976,196 coins and its circulating supply is 867,132,939 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

