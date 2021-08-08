Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc. is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc., formerly known as TPG Specialty Lending, Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

TSLX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 106.63%. The firm had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLX. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,041,000 after buying an additional 222,189 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,207,000 after buying an additional 211,820 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $2,603,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 750,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,776,000 after buying an additional 117,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

