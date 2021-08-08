Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.

Get Skillz alerts:

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $634,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $64,454,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $35,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.