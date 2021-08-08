Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SKLZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Skillz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. dropped their price objective on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.86.
NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.07 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.80. Skillz has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $46.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 309.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after buying an additional 18,591,626 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth approximately $82,219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $64,454,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $35,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.
About Skillz
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
