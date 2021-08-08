Skycoin Price Up 24.3% Over Last Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 24.3% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.31 or 0.00002955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $27.53 million and $1.49 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00128926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00148291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,490.67 or 1.00257669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00784735 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

