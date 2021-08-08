SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $27.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,433,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,966,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,294,000.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.