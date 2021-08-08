Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$5.75 at Cormark

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SOT.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of SOT.UN stock opened at C$5.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$361.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.59, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.41%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

