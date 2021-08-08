Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCCAF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SCCAF stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.49. Sleep Country Canada has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

