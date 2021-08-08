SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SLR Investment Corp is a business development company. It primarily invests directly and indirectly in leveraged, U. S. middle market companies in the form of cash flow senior secured loans and asset-based loans. SLR Investment Corp, formerly known as Solar Capital Ltd., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SLR Investment alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SLRC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.85.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $803.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SLR Investment (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.