SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.08). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

SDC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.83. 3,009,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,859,756. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.64.

In other news, Director William H. Frist bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at $503,007.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDC. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 6,043 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

