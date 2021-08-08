SnowSwap Tops 1-Day Volume of $352,300.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $352,300.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $7.31 or 0.00016950 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044135 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00125018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00144082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,241.20 or 1.00129512 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002716 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.95 or 0.00787184 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,655 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.