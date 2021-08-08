Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)

Societe Generale reissued their hold rating on shares of Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RTOXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOXF opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. Rotork has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

