Societe Generale Reiterates “Sell” Rating for JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by research analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf began coverage on JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JDE Peet’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. JDE Peet’s presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $33.50 on Friday. JDE Peet’s has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $45.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

