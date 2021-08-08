Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded Société Générale Société anonyme to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.79.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

