SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

SOFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.71 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

