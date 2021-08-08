Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STWRY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank cut Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $$12.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $13.00.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

