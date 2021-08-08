Sogou (SOGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of Sogou stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.82 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61. Sogou has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Sogou, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of search and search-related services. It also offers advertising services which enable advertisers’ promotional links to be displayed on the search result pages and other properties, and third parties’ internet properties. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

