SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,081 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total value of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

