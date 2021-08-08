SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $280.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEDG. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $295.28 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total value of $86,520.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after buying an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after purchasing an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

