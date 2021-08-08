SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $24.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SolarWinds from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWI opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.40 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,040,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,516,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,442,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.