Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $135.51 and last traded at $135.51. 230 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.99.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.70.

Solvay Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVYSF)

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.