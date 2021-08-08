Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%.

SONM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONM opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonim Technologies by 182.1% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,567 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

