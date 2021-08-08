Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Buys 5,085 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.32% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIF. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,282,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 9,962 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan International ETF by 199.8% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 19,276 shares during the period.

TPIF traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,846. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $30.01.

