Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Has $612,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,488 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,763. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,535. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $130.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.12.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.