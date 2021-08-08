Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $631,000 in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,203 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.72. The company had a trading volume of 12,332,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,328. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

