Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Invests $637,000 in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 197,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,056,000 after buying an additional 153,243 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 55,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after buying an additional 49,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,111,000 after buying an additional 19,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Charles George sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $911,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,480.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,972 shares of company stock worth $1,747,935 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.05. 404,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,455. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

