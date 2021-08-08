Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,100,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,050,000 after buying an additional 322,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 297.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,005,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,746,000 after acquiring an additional 86,739 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 295.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 66,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 296.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 79,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.92. The company had a trading volume of 243,473 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.57. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

