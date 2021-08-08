Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNR. Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.21.

Shares of NYSE PNR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 747,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $77.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

