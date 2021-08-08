SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 37.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.64. 13,547,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,984,046. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $192.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

