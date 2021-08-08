SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Holdings Lifted by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 142.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,124,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 110,380 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

