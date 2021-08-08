SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 520,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after acquiring an additional 82,220 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after acquiring an additional 78,737 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 948,892.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after acquiring an additional 265,690 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $89.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.67. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.21 and a 52-week high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

