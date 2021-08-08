Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $83.11, but opened at $80.00. Spectrum Brands shares last traded at $79.62, with a volume of 6,995 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

SPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the second quarter worth $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.51.

About Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

