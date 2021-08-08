Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

