Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNMSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on Spin Master from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Spin Master from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMSF opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49. Spin Master has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

