Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXSF opened at $180.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.17. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of $122.70 and a 1-year high of $180.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

