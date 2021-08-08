Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

