Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

