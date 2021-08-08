Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $345.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $340.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SQ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Square from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.35.

Get Square alerts:

SQ opened at $275.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.27 billion, a PE ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $79,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,881,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total transaction of $1,839,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,892,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,704 shares of company stock valued at $174,621,969. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $4,496,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Square by 7.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at $4,037,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,066,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 4.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.