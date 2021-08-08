Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

UCBI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.25.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

