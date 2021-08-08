Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 70.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Century Casinos by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ CNTY opened at $13.69 on Friday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $404.90 million, a PE ratio of -105.31 and a beta of 3.14.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

