Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 5,491 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,963,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BIV stock opened at $90.57 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.