Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $467,000 Position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.08% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 225,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC opened at $32.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.35. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $33.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $32,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,100 shares of company stock valued at $328,697 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

