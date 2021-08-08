Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,547 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 32.3% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,019 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at about $61,695,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,732 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,588,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 18.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,248,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 355,120 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

