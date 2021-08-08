Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $183,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the first quarter worth $237,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MD opened at $33.14 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.17.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

