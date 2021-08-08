Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 82,706 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.05% of SFL worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 25.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SFL opened at $6.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.71. SFL Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

