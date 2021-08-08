SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Receives $38.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SQZ Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 378.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 85.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQZ opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $346.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts predict that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

