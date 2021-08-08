SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

SSNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.99. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $79.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

