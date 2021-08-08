St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Insider Sells £25,709.40 in Stock

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) insider Craig Gentle sold 1,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,620 ($21.17), for a total transaction of £25,709.40 ($33,589.50).

Shares of LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,625 ($21.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,502.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. St. James’s Place plc has a one year low of GBX 698.60 ($9.13) and a one year high of GBX 1,633 ($21.34). The company has a market cap of £8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 42.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.55 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on STJ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,307 ($17.08) to GBX 1,355 ($17.70) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,375 ($17.96) to GBX 1,525 ($19.92) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,405.86 ($18.37).

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

