Stacks (STX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $44.44 Million

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Stacks has a market cap of $1.60 billion and approximately $44.44 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002985 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00127466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.37 or 0.00148240 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00030776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,019.03 or 0.99821122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,973,399 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stacks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

