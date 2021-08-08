Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STN. National Bank Financial cut Stantec from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.75.

Shares of STN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,180. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $674.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 87,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Stantec by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

